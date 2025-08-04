Former President Yoon resists questioning in undergarments, prompting public embarrassment

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sparked controversy on Friday when he resisted police questioning his cell wearing only his undergarments, according to the special counsel investigating allegations tied to his role in candidate selection and other charges.Members of the team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki visited the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is currently being held, and attempted four times over two hours retrieve the former president for questioning. Yoon reportedly refused to cooperate, lying on the floor without prison clothing. Investigators said they informed him that they would use physical force in future attempts if necessary. The sight of a former president in such a state has drawn public embarrassment.Although a suspect has the right to remain silent, Yoon’s refusal to comply with the investigation itself justification, legal experts say. As a former prosecutor general, Yoon is well aware that defying a lawful court order undermines the rule of law. He is currently under investigation for charges linked to interference in candidate nominations and was previously linked to the special counsel probe into the death of a Marine during his presidency. His continued refusal to be questioned, despite actively meeting visitors in detention, has fueled criticism that he is acting irresponsibly.The special counsel’s office, however, also faces scrutiny for its handling of the episode. Yoon’s legal team accused the investigators of humiliating the former president by briefing the media with excessive details, calling it a public shaming that damaged his reputation.Yoon was initially detained on insurrection-related charges, released, and later rearrested for obstruction of official duty and related allegations. While authorities are entitled to question him, applying additional physical force to an already-detained suspect must be handled with caution to avoid human rights disputes. Even if compelled to appear in an interrogation room, investigators may gain little if Yoon refuses to testify, opening the probe to criticism of being more about optics than substance.Yoon has recently appointed a new attorney for the candidate selection case. Coordinated scheduling between his legal team and the special counsel could enable the investigation to proceed without escalating tensions. For the sake of the legal process, both sides are under pressure to avoid turning the case into a prolonged standoff.