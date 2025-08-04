New DP leader signals hard-line stance, ignoring bipartisan dialogue

Jung Cheong-rae, the newly elected leader of the Democratic Party (DP), has set a confrontational tone, raising concerns about deepening partisan divides. After winning the party convention on Aug. 2, Jung declared in his acceptance speech that “the insurrection is not over” and called for “thorough punishment and condemnation” of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his allies. He pledged that his party would lead efforts to “eradicate the insurrection.”Speaking to reporters, Jung dismissed the idea of engaging with the conservative People Power Party (PPP). “We are at war with the insurrection, not in a routine partisan situation,” he said. He added that he would not shake hands with the opposition “until they apologize and reflect on destroying the Constitution and attempting to kill people.”Jung also reiterated his campaign proposal to seek the dissolution of the PPP, claiming that an ongoing special counsel investigation into the insurrection could reveal party members who abetted or collaborated in the alleged plot. He argued that such findings would fuel “a public demand for a constitutional review to disband the party.”No previous DP leader has openly denied the legitimacy of the main opposition’s existence. Analysts warn that pushing the National Assembly toward a one-party system risks undermining parliamentary democracy. While the approach may draw applause from hard-line party members, critics caution that it could lead to severe political strife and social polarization, imposing a heavy national cost.President Lee Jae Myung struck a starkly different tone in his June inauguration speech, promising to be “a president for all” and to “end divisive politics” by uniting the nation in times of crisis. Jung’s refusal to engage with the opposition appears to contradict that pledge, raising questions about the governing camp’s true priorities.The DP previously held near-absolute control in the first half of the 21st National Assembly after winning the 2020 general election, monopolizing 18 standing committee chairmanships. That dominance fueled a public backlash that contributed to the loss of power two years later. Critics question whether Jung has learned from that experience.Jung also drew criticism for publicly offering support to Kang Sun-woo, a lawmaker who recently withdrew as gender equality minister nominee amid a workplace abuse scandal, promising to be her “strong fence.” Observers note that such gestures ignore the anger of parliamentary staffers and public sentiment.This escalating rhetoric has provoked extreme responses from the opposition as well. Kim Moon-soo, a PPP leadership contender, vowed to launch a campaign to resume the trial of “criminal President Lee” if he becomes party leader. The episode underscores the bleak state of Korean politics.