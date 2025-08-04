Monday's fortune: Hold steady and don't get stuck between stations
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 07:01
Today's fortunes suggest steady or improving fortunes for most signs, with a focus on embracing change, maintaining harmony and seizing new opportunities. Personal connections — whether through family, teamwork, or younger generations — are highlighted as keys to progress. Your fortune for Monday, August 4.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Financial luck may improve.
🔹 You might acquire something new.
🔹 Look into smart investments.
🔹 New ventures call for a fresh approach.
🔹 You may consider moving or changing jobs.
🔹 Don’t be a frog in a well — expand your view.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Embrace youthfulness and connect with younger generations.
🔹 Expect pleasant news to arrive.
🔹 Valuable information may come your way.
🔹 Luck may be on your side today.
🔹 Bonding with elders could go well.
🔹 Today, you're the star — go full speed ahead.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 The more family, the merrier.
🔹 Engage with others and nurture connections.
🔹 Right people will fall into the right roles.
🔹 Give what you owe, and accept what you're due.
🔹 Teamwork gets better results.
🔹 Good synergy may arise in partnerships.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat fruits rich in moisture.
🔹 Great potential is often clear from the start.
🔹 Moving one beat slower could be wise.
🔹 It’s not over until it’s over.
🔹 Don’t quit halfway — stay the course.
🔹 Passion is the bridge to achievement.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life’s ups and downs are universal.
🔹 Sometimes, good enough really is.
🔹 Don’t just talk — put it in writing.
🔹 Mornings are more productive than afternoons.
🔹 Don’t delay — act today.
🔹 You may gain recognition or improve your image.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Give quietly and without fanfare.
🔹 Too many voices confuse direction.
🔹 Keep a healthy distance from others.
🔹 Move at your own pace — step by step.
🔹 Life is survival — stay alert.
🔹 You are unique just as you are.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Many small streams make a river.
🔹 Life itself is a profitable journey.
🔹 Seek growth through blending and integration.
🔹 Unity and harmony are keys to success.
🔹 Everything from start to finish may please you.
🔹 Be a part of the one unified team.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything you see may appeal to you today.
🔹 You may be respected or honored.
🔹 Starting is half the battle — just begin.
🔹 Every long journey begins with one step.
🔹 You may find a path with clear vision.
🔹 Financial prospects may improve.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood runs thicker than water — family first.
🔹 Prioritize yourself and your loved ones.
🔹 Hire those you trust, even in small roles.
🔹 Know your boundaries and respect them.
🔹 Stay quiet and observe the mood.
🔹 Some alone time will do you good.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 Even without appetite, eat well and stay nourished.
🔹 Avoid physical strain and take care of your body.
🔹 Start right — the first step is crucial.
🔹 Avoid pride — stay modest and grounded.
🔹 Keep your talents hidden for now.
🔹 Don’t cling too hard to friendships.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Today is the best day — live it fully.
🔹 Your life may radiate with happiness.
🔹 Do your best — luck may follow.
🔹 Pursue what you love and excel at.
🔹 Hope may stir, and motivation will rise.
🔹 Relish the simple but certain joys.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Expect a tranquil, peaceful day.
🔹 Everything has its proper place.
🔹 Be open — don't dismiss new opportunities.
🔹 Success doesn't come in a single bite.
🔹 Unexpected plans may arise.
🔹 Financial fortune may turn your way.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)