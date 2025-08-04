 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo records 1st 4-hit game of MLB career
Giants' Lee Jung-hoo records 1st 4-hit game of MLB career

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:07
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo runs to home plate to score on a double by Patrick Bailey during the seventh inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets in New York on Aug. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants now has a four-hit game under his belt.
 
Batting seventh, Lee went 4-for-4 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored, helping the Giants defeat the New York Mets 12-4 at Citi Field in New York on Sunday.
 

Lee has gone 7-for-12 in three games so far in August, raising his batting average from .248 to .258 in that stretch.
 
Lee, who made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2024, previously had eight three-hit games but had never had four hits in a game.
 
With the Giants down 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Lee led off with a single off starter Frankie Montas. He then stole second, advanced to third on a fielding error by shortstop Francisco Lindor and scored the tying run on Patrick Bailey's single.
 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants reacts on base after hitting a double, later to have the tag called overturned to be tagged out in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays Rogers Centre on July 20 in Toronto, Canada. [AFP/YONHAP]

In the fourth inning, Lee bounced another single against Montas and came around to score to give the Giants a 6-1 lead.
 
Lee opened the sixth inning with a single that dropped into shallow left field. He drew a walk in the eighth inning before completing his four-hit day with a double to left field in the ninth inning.
 
Lee has gone 12-for-23 with five doubles against the Mets so far this season.
 
San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on July 18. [AP/YONHAP]

Elsewhere in MLB, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays went 1-for-3 with a walk in his team's 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
 
This was Kim's third game back from a back injury that had kept him out for the last 10 days of July.
 
He is batting .214 in 13 games this year. 

Yonhap
