 Curtain comes down on Son's time at Spurs in homeland
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 15:58
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min waves to fans after a Coupang Play Series match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min waves to fans after a Coupang Play Series match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min took what may be his final bow for the club on Sunday, leading the squad in front of 64,733 fans at a packed Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.
 
Son featured in the Coupang Play Series — an exhibition game series involving European teams and K League-based sides — against Newcastle United after announcing on Saturday that he would leave Spurs this summer.
 

Son was subbed off in the 70th minute before the match ended 1-1, with the crowd giving him a standing ovation. The big screen showed the Spurs captain in tears on the bench.
 
Son leaves as a club legend. Since joining the squad in the summer of 2015, he has racked up 173 goals and 101 assists across 454 appearances and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season, becoming the first Asian player to do so.
 
His solo goal against Burnley in 2019 also earned him the 2020 FIFA Puskas Award.
 
Spurs had a long trophyless run, but Son led the club to the Europa League title last season, ending the team's 17-year title drought.
 
Son did not reveal where he will play next during a press conference on Saturday, but said, " The World Cup is hugely important. and I want to be in an environment where I can give everything.”
 
Foreign media have speculated that he could join Los Angeles FC in the MLS, although Saudi clubs have also reportedly shown interest in the player.
 
“Winning the Europa League last season was a big part of it — I achieved something I’d been striving for,” Son said on Saturday. “Part of me wanted to challenge myself in a new environment. I’m grateful to the club for supporting my decision.”
 
If a deal with LAFC materializes, Son is expected to make more than Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is the third-highest-paid player in the MLS with an annual salary of $8.7 million.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN, PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]


