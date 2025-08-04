 Spotify calls up ITZY for a one-two with FC Barcelona
Spotify calls up ITZY for a one-two with FC Barcelona

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 15:06
FC Barcelona players and ITZY members pose in a photo shared by Edelman Korea on Aug. 4. [EDELMAN KOREA]

The streaming giant Spotify launched its first official campaign in Korea by fusing K-pop swagger with football royalty, teaming up with girl group ITZY and FC Barcelona. The cross-cultural blitz marked the Spanish club’s 2025 Asia tour and Spotify’s latest move to blur the lines between music, sports and global fandom. 
 
The initiative places artists at the heart of the fan experience — from stadium branding to digital content — and aims to redefine traditional sponsorship models by bridging football and music. 
 

Thursday’s friendly between Barcelona and FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium served as the campaign’s main stage. ITZY’s faces flashed across LED boards and digital backdrops. Their voices boomed through curated playlists. And their partnership with the club — one of the most watched in the world — signaled Spotify’s evolving strategy to reshape how fans engage with both artists and athletes.
 
From July 28 to Saturday, ITZY is curating the official Barcelona matchday playlist titled “Barca Matchday: Champions,” which features 30 tracks, consisting of 10 of the group’s own songs and 20 warm-up selections chosen by the members. The playlist is available globally on Spotify and features a cover image of ITZY members wearing the club’s official jersey.
  
Beginning Saturday, ITZY will also take over “WOR K OUT,” one of Korea’s top workout playlists with about 1.3 million followers. The group selected high-energy tracks to help sustain campaign momentum even after the friendlies.
  
Spotify’s collaboration with ITZY and Barcelona prominently featured during the Seoul match, appearing on LED boards, goal line signage and media backdrops.
 
Similar placements are planned for the Daegu fixture. A large digital billboard in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is also promoting collaboration. 
 
Spotify also hosted a VIP viewing event on the FC Seoul matchday, inviting artists and influencers. The company organized a content shoot at the Seoul World Cup Stadium featuring ITZY and Barcelona players. The video will be shared globally through the club’s digital and social media platforms.
  
“We were really happy to be part of this campaign,” ITZY said. “It was meaningful to show how music and football can come together to create an exciting and special experience for fans.”
 
ITZY debuted in 2019 with the digital single album "It’z Different" and has had hit songs such as "Icy" (2019) and "Wannabe" (2020). 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags ITZY FC Barcelona Spotify

