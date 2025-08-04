바르셀로나, K리그 친선 경기를 위해 ‘풀전력’ 방한
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 08:25 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 08:27
Barcelona bring the firepower with a full squad for K League friendlies
바르셀로나, K리그 친선 경기를 위해 ‘풀전력’ 방한
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Thursday, July 31, 2025
FC Barcelona landed in Korea on Tuesday for a week of preseason action that will see the 28-time La Liga champions face FC Seoul on Thursday and Daegu FC next Monday.
preseason:정규 시즌 전에 치르는 경기
28회 라리가 우승에 빛나는 FC 바르셀로나가 화요일(7월 29일) 한국에 입국했다. 1주일 간 진행되는 프리시즌 일정을 위해 방한한 바르셀로나는 목요일(7월 31일) FC서울, 다음주 월요일(8월 5일) 대구FC와 맞붙는다.
This week’s tour will see Barcelona play in Korea for the first time since 2010, when the La Liga giants arrived in Korea with the likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Daniel Alves, but controversially left their World Cup-winning Spanish stars at home.
controversially: 논란이 되게, 논쟁의 여지가 있게
바르셀로나가 한국에서 경기를 펼치는 것은 2010년 이후 14년 만이다. 당시 리오넬 메시, 즐라탄 이브라히모비티, 다니엘 알베스 등이 방한했지만, 월드컵 우승 주역인 스페인 스타 선수는 출전 명단에서 제외돼 논쟁의 여지를 남겼다.
This year, Barca manager Hansi Flick has brought the full squad, including recent signee Marcus Rashford, teen sensation Lamine Yamal and club legends like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.
signee: (최근에) 계약한 선수들
sensation: 돌풍을 일으키는 인물
올해는 바르샤의 한지 플릭 신임 감독이 핵심 선수진을 다 데려왔다. 최근 합류한 마커스 래시퍼드와 신예 돌풍 라민 야말을 비롯해 팀의 전설 하피냐와 로베르트 레반도프스키까지 포함돼 있다.
Rashford, who made his debut against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Sunday, is expected to make an appearance in Thursday’s game against FC Seoul, setting him up to face former Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard.
appearance: (선수의) 출전
최근 맨체스터 유나이티드에서 이적한 래시퍼드는 지난 주 일요일 일본 비셀 고베에 맞서 첫 경기를 치렀으며, FC서울과의 경기출전이 유력하다. 이렇게 되면 그는 맨유 시절 동료 제시 린가드와 맞붙게 된다.
The former United pair, both from the northwest of England, played together for the better part of six seasons, emerging as an attacking pair late in the 2016-17 season. Teammates in the England training camp as well, Rashford and Lingard were said to be close friends off the pitch and appeared in multiple episodes of the English Football Association’s “Roommates” series together.
emerging: 떠오르는, 부상하는
래시퍼드와 린가드는 둘 다 잉글랜드 북서부 출신으로 2016~2017시즌 후반부터 약 6 시즌 동안 맨유 공격 단짝으로 부상해 호흡을 맞췄다. 영국 국가 대표팀 훈련 캠프에서도 동료였기에 축구장 밖에서도 친한 친구로 지냈다고 한다. 둘은 영국축구협회의 ‘룸메이트’ 시리즈에 여러 차례 함께 출연했다.
Lingard moved to the K League in 2024 and took the armband for the Seoul club this season. It’s been a solid campaign for the 32-year-old, with seven goals and three assists in 24 league appearances so far this season. Seoul sit in fourth place as of press time.
campaign: (스포츠에서의) 시즌 활동, 경기 일정
린가드는 지난해 K리그로 옮겼고 이번 시즌부터 FC서울의 주장 완장을 차고 있다. 서른 두 살인 린가드는 이번 시즌엔 리그 24경기에서 7골 3도움을 기록하며 현재까지는 좋은 활약을 선보이고 있다. 7월 30일 현재, 서울은 리그 4위에 올라있다.
As well as the Rashford-Lingard intrigue, Thursday’s game will likely also be a chance to see Lamal follow in some hallowed Messi-sized footprints as the 18-year-old gets used to wearing Barcelona’s iconic No. 10.
intrigue: 흥미, 호기심
hallowed: 신성시되는, 존경받는
이번 경기에서 래시퍼드와 린가드 재회만큼이나 눈길을 끄는 것은 또 있다. 바르셀로나에서 신성시되는 메시 등번호 10번을 달고 뛰는 18세 야말의 활약을 직접 확인할 수 있을 전망이다.
Barcelona’s arrival in Korea is thanks in part to the most Korean of institutions: fried chicken. The main sponsor of the FC Seoul game is Genesis BBQ, a Korean chicken franchise, with the company also taking responsibility for things like the club’s tour bus.
institution: (오랜 전통의) 제도, 문화적 상징
이번 바르셀로나의 방한은 지극히 한국적인 문화적 상징 덕분에 성사됐다. 바로 치킨이다. FC서울 경기의 메인 스폰서는 치킨 프랜차이즈 제너시스BBQ다. 바르셀로나 팀 버스 등 운영 관련 사항도 책임진다.
While a fried chicken company might seem like a left-field sponsor for a football event, in the Korean context it makes perfect sense — for the majority of Koreans, football is best enjoyed with fried chicken and beer.
left-field: 엉뚱한, 예상 밖의
context: 맥락, 상황
치킨 회사가 왜 축구 이벤트를 후원하는 것인지 엉뚱하다고 생각할 수 있으나, 한국적 맥락에선 적격인 조합이다. 대부분의 한국인은 축구는 치킨과 맥주와 함께해야 더 재밌다고 생각한다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
