Tottenham coach appreciates 'big respect' from Newcastle for Son Heung-min

As Korean superstar Son Heung-min had his No. 7 flash on the substitution board during his final match as a Tottenham Hotspur player in his native land Sunday, it wasn't just his teammates who patted their captain on the back.Players from Newcastle United, Tottenham's opponents in this preseason contest at Seoul World Cup Stadium, came over in recognition of the player set to leave Tottenham this summer. They even joined Tottenham players in playfully slapping Son before he left the field."Unbelievable, beautiful scenes with his teammates. The big respect from Newcastle, can't praise that highly enough from their players on the pitch," Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said.Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said his players had not planned ahead to congratulate Son on the occasion."I think it was very instinctive from the players," Howe said. "I think that speaks volumes for him as a person and him as a footballer that both teams recognize the way he's played the game. I think it's not just his ability. It's his attitude. The way he's handled himself, conducted himself has been impeccable in England. So I think that was great to see from both sets of players. I was very pleased with my players' reaction to that."Son had said during his Saturday press conference that he will leave Tottenham. Frank said Son's announcement didn't really affect the club's preparation for Sunday's match."I knew he would play this game no matter what. If this was potentially his last game or not, he would captain the team," Frank said. "So I think the only thing was I spoke a little bit with him that I'd like to make sure we'd honor him in the right way, and of course have a little bit of a professional view on it. So I needed to have other players on the pitch as well. So bits like that."Howe said Son has always been a model citizen on and off the field in the Premier League."I think he's seen as one of the game's great Premier League players and one of the great Premier League players in terms of character and attitude as well," Howe said. "I think it shines through with how he plays. I've never had the pleasure of working with him or meeting him really or talking with him, but I'm sure he would be the same person that I see."Yonhap