Brazilian authorities open probe after woman dies with 26 iPhones on her
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 17:17
Authorities in Brazil are investigating the mysterious death of a woman who was found with 26 iPhones strapped to her body during a trip through the country.
The woman was traveling by intercity bus and died near a restaurant in Guarapuava, a city in the central part of Parana state, according to British media outlet The Daily Mail on July 31.
The incident occurred shortly after the bus stopped at a rest area, when the woman reportedly experienced breathing difficulties.
Emergency medical services responded to the scene and attempted to administer aid, but the woman suffered seizures and died at the site approximately 45 minutes later.
While performing emergency treatment, medical staff discovered numerous packages attached to her body. Inside were 26 iPhones.
Police transferred the body to a forensic laboratory and sent the phones to Brazil’s federal tax agency. Authorities suspect the woman was attempting to smuggle the phones.
A forensic investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police said no drugs were detected in the woman’s system after using sniffer dogs, though several bottles of alcohol were found in her luggage.
Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of a smuggling ring. The investigation is ongoing and has expanded to include questioning of related individuals and an analysis of closed-circuit television footage.
The woman was reportedly traveling alone from Foz do Iguacu, near the famous Iguacu Falls, to Sao Paulo, but her identity has not been released.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
