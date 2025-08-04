 Brazilian authorities open probe after woman dies with 26 iPhones on her
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Brazilian authorities open probe after woman dies with 26 iPhones on her

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 17:17
Apple iPhone 16 models are on display at an Apple Store in New York on Sept. 20, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

Apple iPhone 16 models are on display at an Apple Store in New York on Sept. 20, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Authorities in Brazil are investigating the mysterious death of a woman who was found with 26 iPhones strapped to her body during a trip through the country.
 
The woman was traveling by intercity bus and died near a restaurant in Guarapuava, a city in the central part of Parana state, according to British media outlet The Daily Mail on July 31.
 

Related Article

The incident occurred shortly after the bus stopped at a rest area, when the woman reportedly experienced breathing difficulties.
 
Emergency medical services responded to the scene and attempted to administer aid, but the woman suffered seizures and died at the site approximately 45 minutes later.
 
While performing emergency treatment, medical staff discovered numerous packages attached to her body. Inside were 26 iPhones.
 
Police transferred the body to a forensic laboratory and sent the phones to Brazil’s federal tax agency. Authorities suspect the woman was attempting to smuggle the phones.
 
A forensic investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police said no drugs were detected in the woman’s system after using sniffer dogs, though several bottles of alcohol were found in her luggage.
 
Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of a smuggling ring. The investigation is ongoing and has expanded to include questioning of related individuals and an analysis of closed-circuit television footage.
 
The woman was reportedly traveling alone from Foz do Iguacu, near the famous Iguacu Falls, to Sao Paulo, but her identity has not been released.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Brazil iPhone

More in World

All major Las Vegas Strip casinos are now unionized in historic labor victory

Osasis 'saddened' by death of fan who fell at Wembley

Over 3,000 Boeing fighter jet workers go on strike after rejecting contract offer

Brazilian authorities open probe after woman dies with 26 iPhones on her

Israeli minister prays at flashpoint holy site as officials say 33 aid-seekers killed in Gaza

Related Stories

iPhone 15 sells record units, doubling its predecessor

Preorders for iPhone 15 begin on October 6

Once called the world's most popular politician, Brazil’s Lula faces plummeting approval

Brazil's life-like doll craze goes viral as online videos spark political reaction

Apple admits dropped call problem with iPhone 13s
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)