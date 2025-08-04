 Iran sets up new defence council in wake of war with Israel
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 10:59
General view of the Iranian Consulate where Iran holds nuclear talks with so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany, in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Iran's top security body approved the establishment of a National Defence Council on Sunday, according to state media, following a short air war with Israel in June that was Iran's most acute military challenge since the 1980s war with Iraq.
 
"The new defence body will review defence plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralised manner," the Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat was quoted as saying by state media.
 

The defence council will be chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and consists of the heads of the three government branches, senior armed forces commanders and relevant ministries.
 
On Sunday, the commander-in-chief of Iran's military, Amir Hatami, warned that threats from Israel persist and should not be underestimated. 
 

 

Reuters
tags Iran Israel War

