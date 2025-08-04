 New Zealand woman arrested after 2-year-old girl found alive in suitcase stowed in bus luggage
New Zealand woman arrested after 2-year-old girl found alive in suitcase stowed in bus luggage

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 10:55
New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland on Aug. 11, 2022, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. Photo is not related to the story. [AP/YONHAP]

A New Zealand woman was arrested on a child neglect charge Sunday after a bus driver found a 2-year-old girl alive in a suitcase that was stowed in the vehicle’s luggage compartment, authorities said.
 
The bus driver noticed movement inside the bag during a planned stop at the settlement of Kaiwaka, north of Auckland, after a passenger asked for access to the luggage compartment, Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said in a statement.
 

When the driver opened the suitcase they discovered the 2-year-old girl, who was very hot but otherwise appeared physically unharmed, Harrison said.
 
The child was taken to a hospital, where she remained Sunday night local time.
 
The arrested woman was charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child and was due to appear in court Monday. She was not named by law enforcement. 

AP
