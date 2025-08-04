Northern China disaster becomes treasure hunt as residents scavenge streets for lost jewelry
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:42
- YOON SO-YEON
China's Shaanxi Province went into a frenzy after flood recovery efforts became an unexpected treasure hunt for jewelry.
Chinese media reported Monday that shops and residential houses were flooded after torrential rains on July 25, which caused the Beiluo River to overflow in Wuxi County. One jewelry store, in particular, reportedly lost 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of precious metal that was on display and stored in its vault. The shop lost multiple items including gold accessories and diamond rings, sparking a fierce treasure hunt among residents after word got out.
Videos uploaded on Weibo, a Chinese social media service, appear to show people rummaging through the mud and debris, apparently in hopes of finding themselves a piece of precious stone.
The shop owner promised 380 yuan ($53) per 1 gram (0.04 ounce) of jewelry returned to the store, but it has only recovered 1 kilogram so far, according to reports. A gram of gold goes for approximately 770 yuan in China.
Authorities have also warned residents that it is illegal for them to keep their findings.
