Pope expresses hope to meet young Catholics in Seoul at World Youth Day 2027

Pope Leo XIV has said he hopes to meet faithful Catholic youths in person at the next World Youth Day (WYD), which will be held from Aug. 3 to 8 in Seoul two years from now, the Archdiocese of Seoul said Monday.The pontiff confirmed the dates and announced his plan to attend the upcoming event in his closing message at the Jubilee for Young People in Rome on Sunday. He celebrated Mass at Tor Vergata for around 1 million young people from 146 countries, including a contingent of 1,400 Korean worshipers."After this jubilee, the 'pilgrimage of hope' of young people continues and will take us to Asia," he said. "I renew the invitation that Pope Francis extended in Lisbon two years ago," referring to the 2023 WYD in Portugal."You, young pilgrims of hope, will be witnesses of this to the ends of the Earth! I look forward to seeing you in Seoul: Let us continue to dream together and to hope together," he said.The 2027 event will mark the first time the global event is held in Korea and only the second time it has been hosted in Asia, following the 1995 gathering in Manila, the Philippines.The Archdiocese of Seoul estimated up to 800,000 people from all around the globe will participate in the Seoul event and said it will accelerate preparations to ensure the successful hosting of the event.Yonhap