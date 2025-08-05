 Korea's foreign reserves up for 2nd month in July despite strong dollar
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 09:00
U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken May 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken May 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korea's foreign reserves rose for the second consecutive month in July, led by increased investment returns and new issuance of foreign exchange stabilization bonds, the central bank said Tuesday.
 
The country's foreign reserves stood at $411.33 billion as of the end of July, up $1.13 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
It marked the second consecutive monthly rise, as the figure rebounded from the lowest level in about five years following a two-month losing streak in June.
 
"Despite the strong dollar that weighed on the value of non-dollar assets, the foreign reserves grew on the back of new issuance of foreign currency-denominated foreign exchange stabilization bonds and increased investment returns," a BOK official said.
 
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasurys, was valued at $365.1 billion as of July's end, up by $6.56 billion from a month earlier. They accounted for 88.8 percent of foreign reserves.
 
The value of deposits sank 19.93 percent on-month to $21.25 billion, while special drawing rights (SDRs) fell 1.19 percent to $15.71 billion. Gold bullion remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
 
The country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions had gained 1.12 percent to stand at $4.52 billion as of the end of July, the data showed.
 
Korea ranked as the world's 10th-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of June.
 
China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, India and Russia, according to the BOK.

Yonhap
tags foreign reserve dollar korea

