 Spinach price up 78%, young radish up 57% as extreme heat hits crops
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:47
Shoppers look through fresh produce at a large retail store in Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

A record-setting heat wave is driving up the cost of fresh produce and stoking concerns over rising living expenses in Korea.
 
In July, the price of spinach jumped 78.4 percent from June, while those of young radish and lettuce rose 57.1 percent and 30 percent, respectively. Prices of processed foods like bread and coffee also continued their upward trend, further intensifying the public's sense of inflation.
 

According to data Statistics Korea released Tuesday, consumer prices in July rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier, down slightly from 2.2 percent in June. While the numbers may suggest a slowdown in inflation, a deeper look reveals a different picture.
 
The living necessities index — a basket of goods closely tied to everyday consumer sentiment — rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, maintaining the same pace as in June. Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products climbed 2.1 percent year over year, up from 1.5 percent in June. A decline in petroleum prices, including Dubai crude — which averaged $69.20 per barrel in July, down from $83.90 in the same month last year — helped somewhat to temper the overall inflation rate.
 
But as the extreme heat intensifies, the price of fresh produce is rising sharply. While overall consumer prices rose 0.2 percent from June, the fresh food index — which includes vegetables, fruit and seafood — increased 2 percent during the month. Fresh vegetables saw the steepest monthly rise at 4.5 percent, while fruit prices climbed 1.8 percent. Seafood prices declined 0.7 percent compared to June as mackerel fishing restrictions were lifted, though they still rose 7.6 percent compared to the previous year — the sharpest annual increase since February 2023.
 
Packs of spinach are displayed at a retail store in Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

By item, spinach — sensitive to heat — recorded the highest monthly increase at 78.4 percent. Young radish rose 57.1 percent, lettuce 30 percent and napa cabbage 25 percent. Fruit prices also climbed, led by grapes, up 28.8 percent, and watermelon, up 12.2 percent.
 
“Demand surged while shipments fell due to the impact of heat waves and heavy rain,” said Park Byung-seon, head of price trends at Statistics Korea. “Vegetable and fruit prices were already high last year, so while the year-on-year increase appears modest, the month-on-month spike is significant.”
 
Prices of fresh produce are showing no signs of slowing in August. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the average retail price of a head of napa cabbage stood at 6,222 won ($4.50) as of Monday — a 70.98 percent increase from the previous month. Spinach prices surged 78.95 percent and tomatoes 69.71 percent. The average price of a watermelon rose 31.3 percent to 32,746 won. 
 
“The combined impact of torrential rains and heat waves could lead to further increases in agricultural and livestock prices in August,” according to the Bank of Korea.
 
Prices of processed foods and personal services — including dining out — are also proving stubborn. Processed food prices rose 4.1 percent year over year, slightly down from 4.6 percent in June, though the slowdown was largely driven by discount promotions at major retailers. Personal services including restaurant meals rose 3.1 percent, with dining out prices specifically climbing 3.2 percent — up from 3.1 percent in June.
 
Shoppers look through fresh produce at a large retail store in Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

Among 39 restaurant-related items tracked, the prices of all but one, pizza, rose. Once the prices of processed foods and restaurant meals rise, they rarely come down, making them drivers of “sticky inflation.”
 
Government-issued consumer coupons, which became available on July 21, are also beginning to influence prices.
 
The price of domestic beef rose 4.9 percent from a year ago, up from a 3.3 percent increase in June. The price of beef tends to jump when disaster relief funds are distributed. However, the government said the price had already been on the rise due to a decline in slaughter numbers and that the coupon program's timing likely had a minimal effect. To soften any price shock, the government increased the release volume of reserve beef by 30 percent.
 
The government convened a vice-ministerial meeting on inflation on Tuesday to discuss price stabilization measures. The Ministry of Economy and Finance said it would increase the daily release of government-held napa cabbage reserves from 50 to 150 tons to between 200 and 300 tons. For products like watermelon, whose prices have soared, the government will continue to provide discount subsidies.
 
“Please ensure close monitoring and management by item so that price and supply fluctuations in agricultural, livestock and fisheries products caused by adverse weather are minimized,” said First Vice Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY AHN HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
