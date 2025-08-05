 Google mulls buying Korean satellite imagery with sensitive sites pre-blurred
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:51 Updated: 05 Aug. 2025, 17:17
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland on July 19, 2018. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Google is considering purchasing Korean satellite imagery with sensitive sites pre-blurred, in a move aimed at addressing national security concerns and easing restrictions on high-resolution map exports.
  
"Our mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful," Google said in a blog post. "Google Maps is one of our signature products that reflects this philosophy by helping users navigate and explore their surroundings efficiently.
  

The statement comes ahead of the Korean government’s decision on whether to allow Google to export high-resolution map data for use in its global platform — a contentious issue tied to national security and digital sovereignty. 
  
Google emphasized that it has not requested access to 1:1,000-scale high-precision maps, which Korea classifies as sensitive. Instead, it is requesting permission to use 1:5,000-scale national base maps, which have already passed a government security screening and are used by SK Telecom's T Map Mobility, the company noted. 
 
“In Korea, where more than 10 million foreigners visit every year, the lack of turn-by-turn directions in Google Maps has caused inconvenience for users from the moment they arrive," the company said. "We are working closely with the Korean government to resolve the issue."  
 
Addressing the issue of satellite imagery, Google clarified that its map images are sourced from multiple commercial firms and are widely available on the open market, with sources traceable.
 
“To mask sensitive facilities in Korea, the most reliable method is to apply blurring directly to the original satellite images,” Google said. The company emphasized that blurring within Google Maps alone is insufficient, as the original images may still reveal details.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
