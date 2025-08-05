Korean Air to roll out premium economy class next month
Korean Air will introduce a new Premium Class cabin next month, offering passengers a middle ground between economy and business class for the first time.
The airline announced Tuesday that it will install Premium Class seats on 11 of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with the first flights set to begin in mid-September on short- and medium-haul routes.
The new seats are part of a broader 300 billion won ($216 million) cabin upgrade across all classes for the airline’s 777-300ER fleet.
Designed to offer more space and service than economy — at a price point below business class — the new cabin will feature 40 seats per aircraft, arranged in a 2-4-2 layout. That sits between the most common all-aisle-access layout for the Prestige Class's business cabin and economy’s 3-4-3 configuration.
Premium Class fares will start at roughly 110 percent of the standard economy price, though exact pricing will vary by route and flight time, according to the airline.
Each seat offers 39 to 41 inches of legroom — more than what most global carriers provide in their premium economy cabins — and a 19.5-inch seat width. The seats recline up to 130 degrees, similar to Korean Air’s Prestige Class on smaller aircraft for short-haul flights. Legrests and footrests are included.
Korean Air said the headrests have an ergonomic design that supports the head comfortably, while privacy wings are attached on either side to help shield passengers from neighboring views.
The seat-back monitors measure 15.6 inches — larger than the current Prestige Class monitors on Korean Air’s Boeing 777-300ERs.
Meal service will mirror that of the Prestige Class, including “a full-course meal with a main dish, appetizer and dessert,” along with the same selection of alcoholic beverages, tea and coffee.
Premium Class passengers will check in at Morning Calm counters at each airport and board in the same priority group as Sky Priority members. Their baggage will also receive priority handling, the same as Prestige travelers.
“This project is part of a large-scale company-wide project that has been underway since 2018,” a spokesperson said through the firm's press release. “We are committed to doing our utmost to provide the best possible service now that it is finally being introduced.”
Korean Air told the JoongAng Ilbo that it plans to outfit two aircraft with the new seats by the end of this year and expand the rollout to all 11 Boeing 777-300ERs by the end of 2026.
