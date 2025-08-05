 LG Display eyes improved productivity via AI solutions
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:37
LED signage by LG Electronics is displayed at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Display, a major Korean display panel maker, said Tuesday it has made progress in boosting productivity and reducing costs by adopting artificial intelligence solutions across various areas of its operations.
 
The company said such achievements were made possible through its "AI Transformation" (AX) initiative, which centers on applying AI programs to enhance efficiency in a wide range of areas, from quality control to document generation.
 

"By applying AX across a wide range of tasks, we have achieved structural reform, reduced costs and improved profitability," said Jeong Chul-dong, CEO of LG Display, in a release.
 
The company added that the AI system has significantly improved efficiency in the production of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels by analyzing causes of various process errors and offering solutions.
 
LG Display said its AI-based production system is set to generate an annual value of 200 billion won ($144.3 million).
 
The company also plans to enhance office productivity through the "Hi-D" AI assistant, which supports real-time interpretation during virtual meetings and can generate meeting minutes.
 
LG Display said the program is expected to perform more complex tasks, such as drafting presentation materials and business documents, by the end of this year.
 
The program has also helped the company save 10 billion won annually by reducing costs previously spent on subscribing to third-party AI solutions.

Yonhap
