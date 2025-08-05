Nonghyup to discount grapes in celebration of Grape Day

People are promoting the discount at the Nonghyup Retail Hanaro Mart in Yangjae-dong, Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 5.Did you know that Korea has a Grape Day? Nonghyup Retail announced on Aug. 5 that it will begin offering discounted grapes starting Aug. 7 in celebration of Grape Day on Aug. 8.Grape Day was established in 2008 by the Korea Grape Association to promote the consumption of domestic grapes. Aug. 8 (8/8) was chosen as the date because the number "8" resembles the round shape of grape berries.[Nonghyup Retail]