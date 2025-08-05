 Nonghyup to discount grapes in celebration of Grape Day
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:58
Did you know that Korea has a Grape Day? Nonghyup Retail announced on Aug. 5 that it will begin offering discounted grapes starting Aug. 7 in celebration of Grape Day on Aug. 8. 
 
Grape Day was established in 2008 by the Korea Grape Association to promote the consumption of domestic grapes. Aug. 8 (8/8) was chosen as the date because the number "8" resembles the round shape of grape berries.[Nonghyup Retail]
tags grapes

