Posco E&C CEO to step down in wake of fatal, serious accidents
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:46 Updated: 05 Aug. 2025, 19:17
Posco E&C CEO Jeong Hee-min is stepping down as the head of the construction company after a string of injuries that took place at the company's construction sites this year.
Jeong recently expressed his wishes to step down as the CEO, according to a report by The Kukmin Daily newspaper on Tuesday.
He reportedly told staff, "As the CEO responsible for Posco E&C, I feel the gravity of the series of accidents that have been repeatedly taking place" and said he will "take full responsibility" and step down, according to the report.
The news comes just one day after a construction worker was left unconscious in a suspected electrical accident at a Posco E&C worksite Monday, the latest in a string of industrial accidents at sites managed by the company.
President Lee Jae Myung had sharply criticized the company during a Cabinet meeting on July 29, saying, “Five people went to work and never returned — how can this be acceptable?” Jeong had issued a public apology on the same day.
At the time, Jeong announced an “emergency company-wide safety inspection” and said all site operations would be indefinitely suspended until safety was guaranteed.
However, the company resumed operations Monday at the Gwangmyeong–Seoul Expressway site, where the latest accident occurred, stating that internal inspections found no safety issues.
