 Samsung Display unveils MONT Flexbrand for foldable screens
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:39
This image, provided by Samsung Display on Aug. 5, shows the logo of its new MONT Flex brand for foldable display products. [YONHAP]

Samsung Display on Tuesday unveiled its new brand MONT Flex branding for its foldable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, highlighting its products' durability and slimness.
 
The Korean display giant said the brand stands for "mechanically durable, opto-mechanically flat, narrow bezel enabling and thin and light," referring to the company's product vision.
 

"With mass production entering its seventh year, Samsung Display's foldable OLED displays are recognized for their durability and design," the company said in a release.
 
Last month, the company said its latest foldable OLED panel successfully passed a 500,000-fold durability test. The result was more than double Samsung Display's previous internal durability standard of 200,000 folds.
 
The brand will be officially launched during the Korea Display Exhibition, set to kick off Thursday for a three-day run in Seoul, the company added.

Yonhap
