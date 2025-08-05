 SK Telecom launches GPU cluster Haein as cloud-based GPU service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

SK Telecom launches GPU cluster Haein as cloud-based GPU service

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 15:48
This photo, provided by SK Telecom, shows its new GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), Haein, at its data center in Seoul. [YONHAP]

This photo, provided by SK Telecom, shows its new GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), Haein, at its data center in Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
SK Telecom, Korea's leading telecommunications company, said Tuesday it had launched Haein a cloud-based service for on-demand GPU access.
 
Haein, a sovereign GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), is powered by more than 1,000 B200 GPUs, the latest artificial intelligence (AI) chip developed by Nvidia, making it one of the largest GPU clusters in Korea.
 

Related Article

“It is expected to contribute significantly to nationwide AI infrastructure expansion and the growth of the domestic AI industry,” SK Telecom added.
 
The launch follows partnerships with global AI companies, including U.S.-based AI solutions provider Penguin Solutions, it noted.
 
Haein has also been selected for a government-led project to develop Korean AI models aimed at strengthening Korea's competitiveness in the AI sector.
 
The company said the service is named after Haein Temple, home to a Unesco World Heritage artifact, to symbolize its vision of building a cornerstone for sovereign AI infrastructure.
 
SK Telecom said it will continue expanding its GPUaaS business to provide robust infrastructure support that enables Korea's AI industry to compete on the global stage.

Yonhap
tags SK Telecom GPU Korea

More in Tech

Samsung Display unveils MONT Flexbrand for foldable screens

LG Display eyes improved productivity via AI solutions

SK Telecom launches GPU cluster Haein as cloud-based GPU service

Tesla approves share award worth $29 billion to CEO Elon Musk

APEC members adopt first-ever joint statement on digital transformation, AI

Related Stories

SK Telecom logs a net profit of 245.6 billion won for Q3, down 66.7% on year

SK Telecom wraps trial of autonomous AI delivery robots

SK Telecom pumps $200 million into Smart Global Holdings in largest-ever AI investment

SK Telecom to focus on AI, air mobility this year

SK Telecom looks to chase Japanese pet market with AI offering
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)