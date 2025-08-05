SK Telecom launches GPU cluster Haein as cloud-based GPU service

SK Telecom, Korea's leading telecommunications company, said Tuesday it had launched Haein a cloud-based service for on-demand GPU access.Haein, a sovereign GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), is powered by more than 1,000 B200 GPUs, the latest artificial intelligence (AI) chip developed by Nvidia, making it one of the largest GPU clusters in Korea.“It is expected to contribute significantly to nationwide AI infrastructure expansion and the growth of the domestic AI industry,” SK Telecom added.The launch follows partnerships with global AI companies, including U.S.-based AI solutions provider Penguin Solutions, it noted.Haein has also been selected for a government-led project to develop Korean AI models aimed at strengthening Korea's competitiveness in the AI sector.The company said the service is named after Haein Temple, home to a Unesco World Heritage artifact, to symbolize its vision of building a cornerstone for sovereign AI infrastructure.SK Telecom said it will continue expanding its GPUaaS business to provide robust infrastructure support that enables Korea's AI industry to compete on the global stage.Yonhap