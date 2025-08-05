Starbucks to release new merch inspired by National Museum's 'Room of Quiet Contemplation'
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 11:30
- YOON SO-YEON
Starbucks Korea will roll out a new merch line inspired by the National Museum of Korea's famed "Room of Quiet Contemplation" exhibition, the coffee giant said Tuesday.
The "Room of Quiet Contemplation" is a permanent exhibition within the national museum that has been created for the display of two pensive bodhisattva statues, each a designated National Treasure. The exhibit, created in November 2021 in a special room designed to best appreciate the two treasures, has seen 3.4 million visitors as of July as one of the museum's most popular attractions.
The new Starbucks merch line will feature seven products in the theme of "A time of quiet contemplation with the stars" to embody the spirit and grace of the museum exhibition. The items include: two mug cups, a figurine plate, a beads charm, a glass cup, a tumbler and a mini bag.
Each item carries a connection to the theme of Korean heritage, such as the "Room of Quiet Contemplation Bearista Demi Mug," which comes with a demi mug along with a water globe that features Starbucks' official character Bearista recreated in the theme of a pensive bodhisattva statue. The figurine plate also comes with the Buddha-inspired Bearista standing in a metal plate that could hold either desserts or incense for the room.
The goods will become available starting in 760 Starbucks cafes across the country starting Aug. 7. as well as the Starbucks app and online store, KakaoTalk, SSG.COM and Gmarket online stores. Customers who spend more than 60,000 won ($43) on the Starbucks online store will be given an extra "Room of Quiet Contemplation fan" on a first come, first served basis.
"We hope to spread the beauty that our cultural heritage carries," said Starbucks Korea. "We will keep on providing a unique experience to our customers through various collaborations in the future."
