Tariff deal brings relief, but the real work lies in the details (KOR)

The swift tariff agreement between Korea and the United States on July 31 brought temporary relief to the Korean economy. The deal eased some uncertainty just before the U.S. deadline for negotiations, reflecting how critical the stakes were for an export-driven country like Korea. On the surface, the agreed 15 percent reciprocal tariff rate appears broadly comparable to the arrangements Japan and the European Union secured.But now is not the time for self-congratulations. The agreement comes with no formal document, leaving ample room for conflicting interpretations and disputes in follow-up talks. The contrast was immediate. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Rutnick said the United States would take 90 percent of the returns from Korea’s investment fund, while Kim Yong-bum, policy chief at the presidential office, said profit-sharing terms had not been decided. For businesses facing this uncertainty, the deal feels far from final. Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Industry and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan on Monday that the government must keep track of the details and develop a new trade strategy.Nontariff issues are another risk. Questions about online platform regulations or the export of high-precision mapping data could arise in future negotiations, affecting companies already worried about unequal treatment. Yet the government and parliament-controlling Democratic Party appear focused on declaring the agreement a success. Reports of officials gifting “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” caps to U.S. counterparts or recalling the 2007 beef protests as a lighthearted anecdote do little to reassure the business community.The reality is stark. Korean exporters have effectively lost the protection of the Korea-U.S. FTA. Auto tariffs, which for Japan rose from 2.5 to 15 percent, now leave Korea disadvantaged without its previous zero-tariff status. Steel exports face a 50 percent product-specific tariff, threatening competitiveness. At home, corporate tax hikes and the so-called Yellow Envelope Law are adding further burdens to companies.U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable negotiating style remains a major risk. The Korean government insists there were no talks on additional market openings for rice or beef, but Trump claimed on social media that Korea agreed to accept U.S. agricultural products. He could raise new demands, including defense cost-sharing, at the upcoming summit.This is no time for celebration. Until the summit concludes, the government must remain alert, prepare detailed strategies and focus on strengthening the substance of the agreement. The warning that “the devil is in the details” has never been more apt.지난달 31일 미국과의 전격적인 관세 협상 타결은 우리 경제에 일단 안도감을 안겨줬다. 미국이 정한 협상 마감 직전에 관세 불확실성이 어느 정도 해소됐기 때문이다. 수출로 먹고사는 한국의 절박감이 그만큼 컸다는 뜻이기도 하다. 표면상 상호관세 15%는 일본·유럽연합(EU)과 비교해 크게 불리하지 않은 것으로 평가된다.하지만 협상 타결 자체만으로 ‘성공적’이었다고 안주할 때는 아니다. 무엇보다 이번 타결은 합의문조차 없어 향후 해석과 후속 협상에서 다툼이 나올 소지가 적지 않다. 실제로 한·미 양국은 엇갈린 해석을 내놓았다. 하워드 러트닉 미 상무장관은 “한국의 대미 투자펀드 수익 중 90%를 미국이 가져갈 것”이라고 밝혔지만, 김용범 대통령실 정책실장은 “수익 구조는 아직 정해지지 않았다”고 밝혔다. 한·미 간 동상이몽이 드러난 것이다. 불확실성이 큰 만큼 기업들은 불안하다. 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장은 어제 김정관 산업통상자원부 장관과의 면담 자리에서 “협상이 끝났다고 보기 어렵다”며 정부는 계속 디테일을 챙기고 새로운 통상 전략을 수립해 달라고 요청했다.비관세 이슈도 뇌관이다. 온라인플랫폼법, 정밀지도 반출 등 국내 기업이 역차별을 우려하거나 민감해하는 사안들이 언제 후속 협상 테이블에 오를지 모른다. 그럼에도 정부와 여당은 ‘타결=성공’이라는 분위기에 빠져 있는 듯해 우려스럽다. 미국 측의 호감을 얻기 위해 ‘MASGA’(미 조선업 재건) 문구가 적힌 모자를 특별히 제작해 선물했다거나, 2007년 쇠고기 광우병 우려 시위 사진을 보여주며 논의를 피할 수 있었다는 ‘무용담’이 대단한 성과인 양 회자하는 현실은 민망하다.사실 냉정하게 따지면 한국 수출기업은 졸지에 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)이라는 우산을 빼앗긴 꼴이 됐다. 특히 자동차 관세의 경우 일본은 기존 2.5%에서 15%로 올랐지만, 한국은 무관세 혜택이 없어져 불리하게 됐다. 철강 역시 50%의 품목별 관세가 부과되면서 수출 경쟁력이 위협받고 있다. 여기에 정부와 여당은 법인세 증세와 노란봉투법 등 반(反)기업 규제로 기업의 부담을 키우고 있다.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 불가측 협상 방식도 리스크다. 우리 정부는 쌀·쇠고기에 대한 추가 개방 논의는 없었다고 선을 그었지만, 트럼프 대통령은 자신의 SNS에 “한국이 미국산 농산물을 수용하기로 했다”고 밝혔다. 트럼프 대통령이 곧 열리는 한·미 정상회담에서 방위비 분담 등 새로운 요구를 불쑥 제기할 가능성도 있다. 그렇다면 지금은 협상이 성공적이라고 자찬할 때가 아니다. 정부는 한·미 정상회담이 끝날 때까지 긴장을 늦추지 말고 세밀한 전략을 세워 내실을 챙겨야 한다.