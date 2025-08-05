World Esperanto Congress and the dream of a common language (KOR)

Ludoviko Lazaro Zamenhof, an ophthalmologist from Russian-ruled Poland, was born into a Yiddish-speaking Jewish family. In his time, Eastern Europe — particularly the borderlands between Poland and Russia — was a patchwork of ethnic groups speaking different languages, often mired in conflict and mistrust. It was as if the biblical Tower of Babel had scattered tongues across the region, leaving neighbors unable to understand one another.Zamenhof, driven by an idealistic temperament, believed that a simple, neutral international language could foster tolerance and peace. His effort culminated in 1887, at age 28, when he published his first book, “Lingvo Internacia,” or “International Language.” He signed it with the pseudonym “Doktoro Esperanto,” meaning “Doctor Hopeful,” and the language soon became known simply as Esperanto.The idea resonated. By 1889, the first Esperanto magazine appeared, and in 1893, a formal association was organized. On Aug. 5, 1905, the first World Esperanto Congress was held in Boulogne-sur-Mer, a port city in northern France, gathering 688 participants including Zamenhof himself. It was a moment when the dream of a neutral international language — one that could allow the world to speak as equals — took tangible form.The annual congress endured setbacks over the decades. It paused during both world wars and shifted online in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet it continues to be celebrated each year, drawing enthusiasts from across the globe.Zamenhof’s ambition was never merely the invention of a language. He sought peace through mutual understanding. That aspiration lends a bittersweet note to today’s world. Modern technology, including artificial intelligence, can translate almost any language instantly. But seamless communication does not necessarily bridge divides or foster empathy. The spirit of tolerance and harmony that Zamenhof envisioned seems to drift further away, even as global connectivity grows.러시아령 폴란드의 안과 의사 라자루스 루드비크 자멘호프(사진)는 러시아어를 사용하는 유대인 집안에서 태어났다. 당시 동유럽, 그중에서도 폴란드와 러시아의 접경 지역은 수많은 언어를 쓰는 다양한 민족들이 갈등과 불화를 빚고 있었다. 마치 바벨탑을 쌓다가 신의 분노를 사서 서로 말이 통하지 않게 되어버린 듯한 모습이었다.이상주의적 기질을 타고난 자멘호프는 모든 사람이 쉽게 배우고 익힐 수 있는 국제 언어를 통해 관용과 평화를 촉진할 수 있으리라 믿었다. 1887년 28세의 나이로 펴낸 첫 책, 『국제 언어(Lingvo Internacia)』가 바로 그 결실이었다. 사람들은 자멘호프의 필명 ‘독토로 에스페란토(희망하는 박사)’를 따라 그 새로운 언어를 ‘에스페란토’라 부르기 시작했다.이 독창적인 시도는 긍정적인 호응을 얻었다. 1889년 최초의 에스페란토 잡지가 나왔고, 1893년 정식 단체가 조직됐다. 1905년 8월 5일 프랑스 북부의 항구 도시 불로뉴쉬르메르에서 자멘호프를 비롯한 688명이 모인 제1회 세계 에스페란토 대회가 열렸다. 세계인이 모여 대화할 수 있는 중립적인 국제 언어를 만들겠다는 꿈이 현실로 구현된 것이다. 비록 두 번의 세계대전을 거치는 동안 중단됐고, 2020년과 2021년에는 코로나19로 인해 온라인에서 치러질 수밖에 없었지만, 세계 에스페란토 대회는 매년 성황리에 개최되고 있다.자멘호프의 진정한 목적은 새로운 언어의 창조가 아니었다. 그 언어를 통해 평화를 이루고자 했을 따름이었다. 그런 관점에서 보자면 오늘날 세계의 현실은 문득 더욱 서글프게 느껴진다. 인공지능(AI)을 통해 얼마든지 외국어를 번역하며 대화할 수 있게 되었지만 말이 통한다고 해서 마음이 통하는 것은 아니다. 자멘호프가 꿈꾸었던 상호 이해와 관용, 평화는 좀처럼 다가오지 않는 것 같다.