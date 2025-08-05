 Tomorrow X Together to perform at major Japanese domes as part of world tour
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:30
Tomorrow X Together world tour poster [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together will perform at Japan's major domes as part of its "Act: Tomorrow" world tour, its agency BigHit Music said on Tuesday.
 
The quintet will begin the Japanese leg of its tour in Saitama with performances at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 15 and 16, followed by performances in Aichi at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Dec. 6 and 7 and the Mizuho PayPayDome Fukuoka on Dec. 27 and 28.
 

This will be the first time in a year and a half that Tomorrow X Together is returning to Japanese domes. The band last performed in four Japanese domes during the "Act: Promise" tour last year, during which the quintet drew 300,000 concertgoers, according to BigHit Music.
 
Tomorrow X Together released a Japanese version of its latest song, "Beautiful Strangers," on Monday to celebrate the song's success on Japanese music charts.
 
The band's fourth full-length album, "The Star Chapter: Together," topped Oricon's weekly albums chart as well as the Top Album Sales and Hot Album charts on Billboard Japan.
 
Tomorrow X Together is set to begin the tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul with performances on Aug. 22 and 23.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Tomorrow X Together BigHit Music HYBE

