Attrakt, Warner Music Korea legal hearing over Fifty Fifty 'poaching' to begin Sept. 11
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 11:59
- YOON SO-YEON
The 20 billion won ($14 million) legal battle between K-pop agency Attrakt and Warner Music Korea, where the former accused the latter of trying to poach former members of Fifty Fifty, will begin on Sept. 11.
The two sides will meet for the first hearing at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 for the civil lawsuit that Attrakt filed against Warner Music Korea in October last year, accusing the Korean branch of Warner Music of trying to talk members of Fifty Fifty into breaking off their contracts with Attrakt to join Warner Music Korea instead.
The act is referred to as tampering in sports and entertainment and is a violation of the exclusive contract that an athlete or artist signs with their agency.
In 2023, the former members of girl group Fifty Fifty tried to sue their own agency Attrakt so that they could break off their contracts and sign with a new company. Attrakt argued that it was Warner Music Korea executives who persuaded the members to do so, while Warner denied such claims.
Four members started the suit but Keena asked to return to the agency. The three others lost the lawsuit and were kicked out of both the agency and Fifty Fifty.
Fifty Fifty made a comeback as a quintet with four new members on Sept. 20, 2024.
