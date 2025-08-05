BoyNextDoor to perform at Grammy Museum in Los Angeles
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:29
-
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band BoyNextDoor will perform at "GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live" on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles, its agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday.
"The Grammy Museum is thrilled to welcome BOYNEXTDOOR for an evening discussing their latest music, their rising career, and more, with a special performance," wrote Grammy Museum in an introductory post on its website.
"Living up to their name as K-pop’s free spirits, the group turns everyday experiences into honest, relatable songs that connect across generations."
During the event, BoyNextDoor members will share their experience as rising stars who just finished their first performance at the Lollapalooza last weekend and also put on special performances prepared just for the Grammy event.
Clips of "GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live" will be available on Grammy's official website and YouTube channel after the live event.
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
