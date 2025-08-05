DAY6 to embark on 'The Decade' world tour for 10th anniversary of debut
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:31
- YOON SO-YEON
Rock band DAY6 will begin "The Decade" world tour in celebration of its 10th anniversary of debut, its agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
Starting with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 30 and 31, DAY6 will perform in Bangkok on Sept. 27, Ho Chi Minh City on Oct. 18, Hong Kong on Jan. 17, 2026, Manila on Jan. 24 and Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 31.
More events will be added, according to the agency.
The band announced its new concert series and a new album a day earlier on Monday.
The band's fourth full-length album "The Decade" will be released on Sept. 5, the band's first new full-length album in six years since "The Book of Us: Entropy" was released in October 2019.
