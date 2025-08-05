More in K-pop

DAY6 to embark on 'The Decade' world tour for 10th anniversary of debut

Tomorrow X Together to perform at major Japanese domes as part of world tour

BoyNextDoor to perform at Grammy Museum in Los Angeles

Attrakt, Warner Music Korea legal hearing over Fifty Fifty 'poaching' to begin Sept. 11

XG to release live album from 1st world tour concert at Tokyo Dome