G-Dragon to bring 'Übermensch' exhibition to Hong Kong and Osaka
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 10:24
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer G-Dragon will expand his media art exhibition "Übermensch" to Hong Kong and Osaka, his agency Galaxy Corporation said Tuesday.
The Hong Kong exhibition will take place in Hong Kong's Harbour City shopping Mall from Aug. 15 to Sept. 7. The exhibition will fill the fourth floor of the Ocean Center as well as the Gateway Arcade Artrium 1.
The Osaka show will start on Aug. 30 and run through Sept. 15 at the ATC Gallery. It will be "an immersive exhibition different from the Tokyo exhibition," according to the agency. A shuttle bus wrapped with the "Übermensch" exhibition image will run from the Osaka Umeda Station to the ATC Gallery.
Tickets to the Hong Kong show will be available on Klook starting on Aug. 11 at noon. The Osaka tickets will be sold on Lawson Ticket and Trip.com starting on Aug. 16 at noon.
Co-produced by Galaxy Corporation and media tech studio Creative Mut, the exhibition blends cutting-edge visuals, including VR, holograms and 3-D motion graphics, with the introspective spirit of G-Dragon’s third full-length album "Übermensch."
The Seoul exhibition drew in 55,000 visitors and the Tokyo rendition also saw 10,000 visitors just on the first day, according to the agency.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)