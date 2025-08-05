 XG to release live album from 1st world tour concert at Tokyo Dome
XG to release live album from 1st world tour concert at Tokyo Dome

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 10:45
Girl group XG [XGALX]

 
Girl group XG will release "XG 1st world Tour 'The first HOWL' Live," an album of the girl group's Tokyo Dome concert that took place as part of its first world tour this year.
 
The album will have 18 songs recorded during the group's Tokyo Dome finale concert on May 14 at the iconic music venue.
 

XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Girls, debuted in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” The girl group consists of Japanese members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Juria, Cocona and Amy Harvey.
 
The girl group finished its tour of 35 cities around the world, holding 47 performances in total. The group's finale Tokyo Dome concert drew in 50,000 fans, according to its agency XGALX.
 
XG will headline the upcoming a-nation 2025 music festival on Aug. 30.

BY YOON SO-YEON
