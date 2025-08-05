Actor Jung Woo-sung reportedly registers marriage to noncelebrity girlfriend
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 11:09
Actor Jung Woo-sung, 52, who was previously embroiled in a controversy over fathering a child out of wedlock, has reportedly registered his marriage with a longtime noncelebrity girlfriend.
The woman is not model Moon Ga-bi, the 35-year-old mother of his child, according to reports.
Jung’s agency Artist Company initially said Tuesday that it was “checking” the reports.
However, it later declined to provide a comment, citing that it “concerns Jung Woo-sung’s private life.”
The response came after local media outlet Mydaily reported that Jung had recently completed a marriage registration with his girlfriend and had shared the news with acquaintances.
In November last year, Jung was confirmed to be the biological father of a son born to Moon, causing a public stir. The two reportedly met at a social gathering in 2022. Moon confirmed her pregnancy in June 2023 and gave birth in March last year. Jung is said to have undergone a paternity test.
However, as their relationship was not based on the intention of marriage, the two agreed not to marry and instead co-parent while living separately.
Moon had announced the birth on her social media last year but did not mention the child’s father. After reports surfaced about her relationship with Jung, his agency confirmed that Jung is the biological father.
“We are discussing the best approach to raising the child, and Jung will fulfill his responsibilities as a father,” the agency said at the time.
Following the controversy, Jung appeared at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, where he accepted the Most Popular Film award for “12.12: The Day” (2023).
"I stand here today, alongside everyone involved in film '12.12: The Day,' hoping that my personal matters will not leave a stain on the film," Jung said upon receiving the award.
"I also want to sincerely apologize for disappointing everyone who has shown me love and support. I will accept all the criticism and carry it with me. As a father, I will take full responsibility for my son until the very end."
At the time, reports also emerged that Jung was dating a noncelebrity woman, along with photos of him posing affectionately with an unidentified woman. His agency declined to comment, citing “his personal life.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)