'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd week

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 14:44
This image released by Netflix shows characters Zoey, from left, Rumi and Mira in a scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters.″ [AP/YONHAP]

"Golden," a track from the animated U.S. film "KPop Demon Hunters," has maintained its position at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second consecutive week.
 
Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that the song ranked just behind Alex Warren's "Ordinary" this week.
 

Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment; Korean American singer Audrey Nuna; and Korean-born U.S. artist Rei Ami performed "Golden" as the fictional girl group Huntr/x, featured in the Netflix original movie. Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.
 
The song debuted at No. 81 early last month and has steadily climbed through No. 23, No. 6, and No. 4 before reaching its current spot.
 
A still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
 
"Golden" recorded 28.9 million streams during the current chart tracking period, up 13 percent from the previous week, marking the highest streaming count among all Hot 100 entries for the fifth consecutive week, according to Billboard.
 
Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the Netflix original film features the fictional girl group Huntr/x, who protect the human world from evil spirits.
 
"Your Idol" by Saja Boys, Huntr/x's rival idol group in the film, climbed three spots to crack the top 10 this week at No. 9.

Yonhap
tags K-pop demon hunters golden

