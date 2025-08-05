Lee Byung-hun named TIFF Special Tribute Award winner
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:31
Actor Lee Byung-hun has been given the Special Tribute Award by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The organizers revealed this year's TIFF Tribute Awards recipients on their website on Tuesday to honor "the outstanding contributions and achievements of leading industry members, actors, directors, new talent and film artists of all kinds."
Lee has been named alongside directors Guillermo del Toro and Hikari and actor Jodie Foster.
The TIFF Tribute Awards gala is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film, according to the organizers.
This year marks the 50th edition of the Toronto film fest.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
