From crafts to conversation, universities offer foreign students summer programs

While some may think campuses will be quiet for summer vacation, many universities are hosting programs over the break to help international students learn and experience Korea better.
Keimyung University in Daegu announced Tuesday it is holding a program delving into Korea's traditional art for 250 students studying at its Korean Language Institute and those from its partner universities participating in a summer camp. The program started in July and will run until the end of August.
Participants looked around exhibits at the university's Hengso Museum and did arts and crafts, such as making mugs with traditional patterns. The students will also make keychain accessories using najeon chilgi, or lacquerware inlaid with mother-of-pearl, and make lamps with prints of minhwa, or Korean folk paintings.
“This program is designed help international students strengthen their understanding of Korean culture and network with each other,” said Kim Yun-hee, head of the university's Hengso Museum. “We plan to continue offering more cultural programs and interacting closely with visitors.”
Dongshin University in South Jeolla also announced Tuesday that it held a special lecture for 28 students newly enrolled in its Korean language programs. Lecturers from the Jeonnam Migrant Women's Counseling Center were invited to talk about human rights laws and visa information.
Following the lecture, the center also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the university's Institute of International Education to help international students settle down in the region.
The university and the center will jointly offer consultations on legal, labor and immigration issues, and offer translation assistance to international students. The two will also create programs for multicultural families in the area.
“Through the MOU, we will be able to create a support system that helps our students study in a safe environment,” said Oh Seong-rok, head of the university's Institute of International Education. “We will continue to closely work with our local community to support foreigners in our region.”
Pukyong National University in Busan held a networking event that invited international and Korean students last Friday to talk about their cultures.
Eight international students and 10 Korean students attended, discussing topics such as how students in their countries communicate with professors, drinking culture, beauty standards and how people perceive politics.
The university hopes events like this can help narrow cultural differences.
“It was a meaningful event that helped students recognize cultural differences not as a source of conflict, but as an opportunity to understand each other better,” said Hahm Hye-hyeon, head of the university's human rights center. “We will continue to offer more programs introducing various different cultures and provide human rights education to our students.”
