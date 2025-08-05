 Hankuk University of Foreign Studies to open new bio-focused campus in Songdo
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:24
A render of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' Songdo campus that will open in 2027 [HANKUK UNIVERSITY OF FOREIGN STUDIES]

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies announced Tuesday that it had received approval from the Ministry of Education to open a new campus in Songdo, Incheon, in 2027, where it plans to create a department exclusively for international students. 
 
The new campus will be built in a 43,595 square meter (469,252 square feet) plot in Incheon's Songdo International City.
 

Two new departments will be housed at the university's Songdo campus. 
 
One, with a working title of the Global Bio & Business Convergence Department, will facilitate an interdisciplinary curriculum related to the global bio market. The university hopes the major will foster students with knowledge that is in demand among companies based at the nearby Songdo Bio Cluster.
 
The tentatively titled Open Major Department for Foreign Students will exclusively admit international students and will teach the Korean language and Korean studies.
 
An admission quota of 100 per year, which will be taken from the university's Global Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi, will be allocated to Songdo campus majors.
 
Currently, the university is working on building student facilities such as lecture halls, auditoriums and sports fields for the Songdo campus, which is set to be complete by end of this month. 
 
“We plan to create a detailed academic and support system so we can ensure the campus successfully opens in 2027,” said a spokesperson for the university. “The Songdo campus will grow into place that will cultivate global talent with a focus on the bio industry.”
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Songdo university

