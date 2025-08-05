Inaugural Seoul Job Fair for Internationals to take place this November
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:36
The Seoul Metropolitan Government will be hosting the inaugural Seoul Job Fair for Internationals in November.
Jointly hosted by the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, the upcoming job fair will invite companies based in Seoul and foreign job seekers. The job fair will take place on Nov. 20 at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
Starting on Sept. 1, details about the participating firms as well as their requirements will be available on the official website of the Seoul Job Fair for Internationals, according to the organizers.
The job fair will feature mock interviews, employment counseling and consulting with experienced professionals.
The application for firms intending to participate in the job fair is open on the official website through Oct. 15, with the possibility of early closure. Individual participants can sign up for the event on the official website as well as on-site.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)