도용된 신분과 노트북 농장… 북한 IT 노동자의 서방 기업 침투 수법
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 08:00
Stolen IDs and laptop farms: How North Korean IT workers infiltrate Western companies
When Korean American entrepreneur Robin Kim posted an opening at his company for a senior user interface engineer, he expected candidates with a preference for working remotely. What he didn’t anticipate, however, was that some of the applicants might be North Korean operatives working at Pyongyang’s behest to infiltrate Western companies.
post an opening:채용 공고를 내다
work remotely: 원격 근무
behest: ~의 명령에 따라, ~의 지시에 따라
infiltrate: 침투하다, 잠입하다
한국계 미국인 사업가 로빈 김이 자신이 운영하는 회사에 사용자 인터페이스 수석 엔지니어 채용 공고를 올리면서 지원자의 대부분은 원격 근무를 선호할 것이라고 생각했다. 그가 전혀 예상하지 못했던 것은 일부 지원자는 북한 정부의 지시에 따라 서방 기업에 침투하려는 북한 요원일 수도 있다는 점이다.
Kim’s unnerving brush two years ago with three individuals he now believes were North Koreans posing as software engineers based in other countries, reflects a growing concern among global cybersecurity officials.
unnerving: 섬뜩한
posing as: ~인 체하다, 가장하다
그는 2년 전 다른 나라에 거주하는 소프트웨어 엔지니어인 척하던 인물 세 명의 채용 면접을 진행했던 섬뜩한 경험이 있다. 김씨는 현재는 이들이 북한 출신이었을 것이라고 추측하고 있다. 이런 사건은 세계 사이버 보안 관계자들 사이에서 계속 번지고 있는 우려를 반영하기도 한다.
U.S. authorities say North Korea is deploying cyber operatives to secure remote tech jobs abroad. These agents not only earn wages that bankroll Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear weapons programs, but also sometimes introduce malware into company networks to steal cryptocurrencies or extract sensitive and proprietary data.
cyber operative: 사이버 요원
deploy: 파견하다
malware: 악성코드, 악성 소프트웨어
extract: 빼내다
미 보안 당국에 따르면 북한은 사이버 요원을 파견해 외국 기업에서 원격 근무 일자리를 잡게 한다. 이 요원들은 단순히 외화벌이를 하는 것이 아니다. 북한의 핵무기 및 탄도미사일 프로그램 자금을 마련하고, 때때로 기업 네트워크에 악성코드를 심어 암호화폐를 탈취하거나 민감하고 독점적인 데이터를 빼내기도 한다.
The scheme has become so pervasive that nearly every Fortune 500 company has unknowingly hired at least one North Korean worker, according to Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at Google Cloud’s Mandiant, during a media briefing in April. In response, the U.S. Department of Justice is cracking down by arresting Pyongyang’s U.S.-based accomplices, seizing financial assets and raiding locations connected to the scheme.
pervasive: 만연하다
unknowingly: 무의식적으로, 의도치 않게
구글 클라우드의 보안 자회사 맨디언트의 최고기술책임자(CTO) 찰스 카르마칼은 지난 4월 언론 브리핑에서 이 같은 수법은 매우 광범위하게 퍼져 있어 포춘 500대 기업 대부분이 최소한 한 명 이상의 북한 노동자를 의도치 않게 고용한 적이 있을 것이라고 밝혔다. 이에 따라 미 법무부는 북한과 연계된 미국 내 공범을 체포하고, 금융 자산을 압수하고 관련된 장소를 단속하고 있다.
To understand how these operatives infiltrate Western companies, the Korea JoongAng Daily spoke with representatives of three tech firms that interviewed or even employed applicants who were later flagged as suspected North Korean agents. For Kim, the first hint that something was amiss came from the names on the résumés: Steven Smith, Jeremy Pierce and Rodney Gilyard. “These are names most people would associate with Caucasian males,” Kim said. But during video interviews, all three candidates appeared to be Asian men.
hint: 암시, 징후
video interview: 화상 면접
이들이 어떻게 서방 기업에 침투하는지 파악하기 위해, 코리아중앙데일리는 북한 요원으로 의심되는 인물과 면접을 진행했거나 실제로 채용했던 테크 기업 세 곳의 관계자를 인터뷰했다. 처음 이상 징후가 감지된 것은 이력서에 적힌 이름이었다. 스티븐 스미스, 제레미 피어스, 로드니 길리아드. 김씨는 “이 이름은 대부분 백인 남성과 연관 지을 수 있다”고 말했다. 하지만 화상 면접에서 본 얼굴은 모두 아시아계 남성으로 보였다.
WRITTEN BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
