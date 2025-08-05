No signs of N. Korea removing border loudspeakers, Seoul says

North Korea has yet to show any signs of taking down its loudspeakers along the border with South Korea, the South's military said Tuesday, a day after Seoul began dismantling its border loudspeakers for anti-Pyongyang broadcasts.On Monday, the South Korean military started removing fixed loudspeaker facilities installed along the heavily fortified border, in what it called a “practical measure” to ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture.“As of Tuesday, there had been no movements by the North Korean military to dismantle their loudspeakers. Only daily activities were detected,” Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said in a regular press briefing.South Korea's decision to dismantle the border loudspeakers came less than two months after President Lee Jae Myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts in front-line areas as part of efforts to mend strained ties with the North.North Korea has long bristled at the military's loudspeaker broadcasts as well as leaflets sent by activists over fears that outside information could pose a threat to its ruling regime.Pyongyang has also halted its own noise-blaring campaign against the South since June.Yonhap