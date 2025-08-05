DP lawmaker under stock scandal resigns from party
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 22:03 Updated: 05 Aug. 2025, 22:04
Lee Choon-suak, a Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker and chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, facing allegations of trading stocks under a borrowed name, resigned from the party on Tuesday.
According to a statement sent to reporters by DP spokesperson Kwon Hyang-yup, Lee called party leader Rep. Jung Chung-rae around 8 p.m. and said, “I apologize for causing harm to the party. I will voluntarily leave the Democratic Party.”
Kwon added that “Lee said if he resigns voluntarily, the party cannot conduct any internal investigation or disciplinary action" and that he believes "The truth behind the allegations must now be uncovered through a thorough police probe.”
Shortly after, Lee posted on Facebook and made the announcement,
“I decided I can no longer burden the new party leadership. I am leaving the Democratic Party and have also submitted my resignation as chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee."
“I deeply apologize for the anger and discomfort caused by today’s news,” he continued. “I offer no excuses. This is entirely my fault.”
Lee also added that he'll "take full responsibility for the criticism and backlash. I will cooperate with the investigation into the allegations and take time to reflect.”
Lee has been accused of trading under a borrowed name after being photographed checking a mobile trading platform in the Assembly chamber held Monday. The app displayed an account not registered to Lee’s name, but that of his aide, surnamed Cha.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)