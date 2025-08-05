 DP lawmaker under stock scandal resigns from party
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 22:03 Updated: 05 Aug. 2025, 22:04
Rep. Lee Choon-suak of the Democratic Party, who chairs the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, appears to check a trading account registered to another person’s name during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 4. [THE FACT]

Lee Choon-suak, a Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker and chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, facing allegations of trading stocks under a borrowed name, resigned from the party on Tuesday.
 
According to a statement sent to reporters by DP spokesperson Kwon Hyang-yup, Lee called party leader Rep. Jung Chung-rae around 8 p.m. and said, “I apologize for causing harm to the party. I will voluntarily leave the Democratic Party.”
 

Kwon added that “Lee said if he resigns voluntarily, the party cannot conduct any internal investigation or disciplinary action" and that he believes "The truth behind the allegations must now be uncovered through a thorough police probe.”
 
Shortly after, Lee posted on Facebook and made the announcement, 
 
“I decided I can no longer burden the new party leadership. I am leaving the Democratic Party and have also submitted my resignation as chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee."
 
“I deeply apologize for the anger and discomfort caused by today’s news,” he continued. “I offer no excuses. This is entirely my fault.”
 
Lee also added that he'll "take full responsibility for the criticism and backlash. I will cooperate with the investigation into the allegations and take time to reflect.”
 
차명 주식거래 의혹이 제기된 국회 법제사법위원장 더불어민주당 이춘석 의원이 5일 국회에서 열린 본회의에 참석한 뒤 본회의장을 빠져나가다 취재진 질문을 받고 있다. [연합]

Lee has been accused of trading under a borrowed name after being photographed checking a mobile trading platform in the Assembly chamber held Monday. The app displayed an account not registered to Lee’s name, but that of his aide, surnamed Cha.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
