 PPP kicks off preliminary race to short-list 4 candidates for new leader
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

PPP kicks off preliminary race to short-list 4 candidates for new leader

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 16:58
Posters of the five candidates for the main opposition People Power Party's leadership race are seen on a wall at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 5, ahead of the leadership election on Aug. 22. From left are lawmakers Jang Dong-hyeok, Ahn Cheol-soo, Joo Jin-woo, Cho Kyoung-tae and former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo. [YONHAP]

Posters of the five candidates for the main opposition People Power Party's leadership race are seen on a wall at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 5, ahead of the leadership election on Aug. 22. From left are lawmakers Jang Dong-hyeok, Ahn Cheol-soo, Joo Jin-woo, Cho Kyoung-tae and former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo. [YONHAP]

 
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday began a two-day preliminary race to short-list four candidates for the new leadership position, as it is still reeling from the aftermath of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.
 
The four candidates will be decided from 50 percent of votes from the conservative party's members and another 50 percent from a public opinion survey, according to PPP officials.
 

Related Article

 
The result will be announced Thursday.
 
There are five contenders in the preliminary race — former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo, Jang Dong-hyeok, Cho Kyung-tae and Joo Jin-woo.
 
Observers say Kim and Jang, backed by strong conservative support, are likely to make it to the top four, having opposed the impeachment of the ousted Yoon and for their leading roles in criticizing President Lee Jae Myung when Lee ran as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.
 
Ahn and Cho, meanwhile, have been appealing more to moderate conservatives and centrist voters by highlighting the need for party reform.
 
The PPP is scheduled to pick its next leader during a national convention on Aug. 22.

Yonhap
tags PPP floor leader

More in Politics

PPP kicks off preliminary race to short-list 4 candidates for new leader

Special prosecutor halts attempts to arrest Yoon due to ex-president's legal counsel appointment

Police raid activist pastor's church over courthouse riot

Democratic Party proposes contentious broadcasting bill; People Power Party launches filibuster

Special counsel, ex-President Yoon clash over reason for underwear attire during detention attempt

Related Stories

Wow!

Yun Ho-jung elected ruling party floor leader

DP looks for new leader after last week's losses

DP floor leader denounces first lady's investigation as 'unfair'

Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of People Power Party
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)