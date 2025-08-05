PPP kicks off preliminary race to short-list 4 candidates for new leader

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday began a two-day preliminary race to short-list four candidates for the new leadership position, as it is still reeling from the aftermath of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.The four candidates will be decided from 50 percent of votes from the conservative party's members and another 50 percent from a public opinion survey, according to PPP officials.The result will be announced Thursday.There are five contenders in the preliminary race — former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo, Jang Dong-hyeok, Cho Kyung-tae and Joo Jin-woo.Observers say Kim and Jang, backed by strong conservative support, are likely to make it to the top four, having opposed the impeachment of the ousted Yoon and for their leading roles in criticizing President Lee Jae Myung when Lee ran as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.Ahn and Cho, meanwhile, have been appealing more to moderate conservatives and centrist voters by highlighting the need for party reform.The PPP is scheduled to pick its next leader during a national convention on Aug. 22.Yonhap