Police raid activist pastor's church over courthouse riot

Police on Tuesday raided Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, and other facilities related to him on suspicion of involvement in a January courthouse riot related to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it was conducting a search and seizure operation against Jeon and Sarang Jeil Church in the northern Seoul district of Seongbuk from early Tuesday morning on charges of instigating trespassing of special structures.Police suspect that Jeon is behind a violent riot at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 19 by pro-Yoon protesters. A total of 63 people have been charged in connection with the riot, which was prompted by the court's decision to extend Yoon's detention over his Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of martial law.The police said they have received several complaints alleging that Jeon incited pro-Yoon rally participants to cause a violent riot at the courthouse. They have also analyzed Jeon's statements at various rallies in support of the former president and questioned the riot suspects, including a church official who was recently sentenced by a court to two and a half years in prison.Yonhap