Presidential office defends Foreign Minister Cho over China remarks
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:16 Updated: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:36
The presidential office on Tuesday defended Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s recent remarks about China, saying Korea is “working to advance Korea-China relations based on a strong Korea-U.S. alliance.”
The statement came in response to controversy sparked by Cho’s interview with The Washington Post, in which he said, “In Northeast Asia, we have another problem of China becoming somewhat problematic with its neighbors."
"We have seen what China has been doing in the South China Sea and in the Yellow Sea. Economically, yes, China has developed so well, so fast, that it has become a competitor," Cho said in an interview published Sunday by The Washington Post.
In a press notice, the presidential office clarified that Cho’s remarks were intended to convey Korea’s commitment to improving ties with China — even in the face of occasional disagreements — in a way that benefits people’s livelihoods and contributes to stability and prosperity in the region.
“It’s also important to note that Minister Cho has consistently raised the need for engagement with China in the international community,” the office added.
In the Washington Post interview, Cho also said Korea hopes to maintain good relations with China and expects Beijing to comply with international law in both bilateral ties and regional affairs.
"We have become rather alert to China’s rise and its challenges. But we will try to send a message to China: 'We want to maintain a good relationship, and [see] you abide by international law in not only bilateral, but in regional affairs,'" Cho said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
