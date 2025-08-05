Remains of independence leader Moon Yang-mok, five others to return to Korea
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 18:37
The remains of Moon Yang-mok, a key figure in Korea’s early independence movement in North America, will return to Korea on Aug. 12, the government announced Tuesday, marking the 80th anniversary of national liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
Moon and his wife, Moon Chan-seong, are currently buried at Park View Cemetery in Manteca, California. Their remains will arrive via commercial flight at Incheon International Airport, where Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul will lead a formal welcoming ceremony.
A state repatriation ceremony will follow on Aug. 13 at Seoul National Cemetery, with reinterment scheduled for later that day at Daejeon National Cemetery.
"Minister Kwon Oh‑eul will welcome the remains and descendants at the airport with honors," a ministry official said.
Born in Taean, South Chungcheong, Moon moved to Hawaii in 1905 to join Korea’s fledgling independence movement. A year later, he relocated to San Francisco, where he became one of the leading figures among Korean expatriates resisting Japanese colonial ambitions.
In San Francisco, Moon founded the Daedong Bogukhoe, a Korean nationalist organization, and published its official journal, Daedong Gongbosa. He rallied Koreans in the United States under a shared mission to restore Korea’s sovereignty.
In March 1908, following pro-Japanese remarks made by Durham W. Stevens, a U.S. adviser to the Korean Empire, Moon joined other Korean-American leaders in publicly condemning Stevens and organizing protest actions.
Moon helped publish Syngman Rhee’s "The Spirit of Independence" (1910) via the Daedong New Book Publishing in Los Angeles.
He also supported fellow independence activist Park Yong-man's military training school for Korean youth and served as the president of the Korean National Association of North America.
Moon also led efforts to establish overseas independence army bases and set up regional chapters in Siberia and Manchuria. In recognition of his contributions, the Korean government awarded him the Order of Merit for National Foundation — Independence Medal in 1995.
The ministry will also bring home five other independence activists buried in Canada, Brazil and other countries, carried in by family members and arriving sequentially.
These include Kim Deok‑yun, who organized the Ilmaekhoe armed resistance group; Kim Gi‑ju, a member of the Liberation Army’s Replacement Depot who later fought in the Korean War (1950-53); Han Eung‑gyu, who conducted espionage and recruiting activities; Lim Chang‑mo, who supported fund-raising for the independence movement in North America and was imprisoned for his role in the March 1 Independence Movement; and Kim Jae‑eun, who joined the Liberation Army’s Second Unit in Xi’an and participated in joint military training with the U.S. Office of Strategic Services.
“We generally repatriate one or two independence heroes each year, but on the 80th anniversary of liberation, we will bring home six at once,” a ministry official said. "We will continue working with descendants to repatriate more independence activists laid to rest overseas."
The ministry previously identified the grave of An Won‑saeng, nephew of the famed independence activist An Jung‑geun, and plans to pursue repatriation of his remains. But locating his descendants reportedly remains a challenge.
