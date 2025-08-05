 Special prosecutor halts attempts to arrest Yoon due to ex-president's legal counsel appointment
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 15:46 Updated: 05 Aug. 2025, 17:54
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecution in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July 9 for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecution in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July 9 for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

 
Special Prosecutor Min Joong‑ki’s team has suspended efforts to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol, opting instead to pursue a formal interrogation now that Yoon has appointed legal counsel.
 
The decision, announced Tuesday, comes days after a failed attempt to forcibly detain Yoon at Seoul Detention Center due to his refusal to respond to summonses. 
 

"We have received the notice of attorney appointment and will now discuss a summons schedule, investigation format and other procedural matters with the defense," the prosecution team said on Tuesday. "We have no plans to execute an arrest warrant today or tomorrow." 
  
Attorney Bae Bo‑yoon, representing Yoon, sent a notice of attorney appointment on Friday, which the special prosecutors’ office received by mail on Tuesday morning. 
 
Bae, a former spokesperson for the Constitutional Court, also served on Yoon’s legal team during his impeachment trial and insurrection case.
 
With the legal team now in place, the prosecution plans to shift from attempting forcible detention via arrest warrant to a summons-based interrogation of Yoon.
  
The special prosecution team sought to execute the warrant at Seoul Detention Center on Friday, but Yoon refused cooperation and the attempt failed. Officials signaled that they might attempt a second warrant execution on Tuesday. 
 
Yoon had previously ignored two summons notices from the prosecution on July  29 and 30, citing health issues. This prompted the issuance of an arrest warrant on July  31. 
 
Assistant Special Counsel Moon Hong-ju on Friday visited the detention center to execute the arrest warrant but abandoned the move after Yoon resisted in his cell. 
 
"Prosecutors attempted four separate times in 20 to 30 minute intervals, but Yoon continued to refuse arrest," Assistant Special Counsel Oh Jeong-hee said in a briefing. "The prosecution then suspended operations due to safety concerns." 
  
Yoon’s legal team strongly objected, saying the special prosecution team attempted to make an "abusive arrest without following due process and violated the defendant's right to counsel." 
 
A vehicle from Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team, which is investigating allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon Hee, leaves Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 1 after failing to execute an arrest warrant against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

"Former President Yoon stated that he would comply after consulting with his waiting attorney," Yoon's legal team said. "However, the special prosecutor refused to communicate, claiming the attorney had not yet filed a notice of attorney appointment.”
 
Prosecutors said he refused arrest while lying on the floor without wearing a detention uniform, but Yoon’s lawyers responded that Yoon had removed the uniform simply "because of heat, not to resist arrest."
  
With the filing of the legal counsel appointment notice, both sides have paused action over the arrest warrant. 
 
If negotiations stall, the prosecution may attempt re‑execution after Thursday, when the warrant expires. 
 
“The execution period is currently suspended because we have already initiated the process,” Moon said. “If a review finds that reapplication is necessary, we will request a new arrest warrant.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
