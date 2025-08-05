10 nabbed for smuggling over 5,000 bottles of high-end whiskey worth 5.2B won

Customs authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested 10 individuals on charges of smuggling more than 5,000 bottles of high-end whiskey with an estimated market value of 5.2 billion won ($3.7 million).Seoul Regional Customs under the Korea Customs Service said that it has imposed fines totaling 4.1 billion won and referred the individuals to prosecution for further investigation.The suspects include a university professor, business executives and medical professionals, such as ophthalmologists and dentists, the agency said.The office launched the investigation after receiving intelligence that members of an exclusive social club were regularly consuming premium whiskey brought into the country through illegal means.The suspects are accused of either failing to declare the imported whiskey or failing to report its value so as to avoid paying the proper duties. Investigations revealed that some of the smuggled whiskey was resold in the domestic market.Yonhap