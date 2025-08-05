 10 nabbed for smuggling over 5,000 bottles of high-end whiskey worth 5.2B won
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

10 nabbed for smuggling over 5,000 bottles of high-end whiskey worth 5.2B won

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 13:23
This photo, provided by Seoul Regional Customs under the Korea Customs Service on Aug. 5, shows smuggled bottles of whiskey. [YONHAP]

This photo, provided by Seoul Regional Customs under the Korea Customs Service on Aug. 5, shows smuggled bottles of whiskey. [YONHAP]

 
Customs authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested 10 individuals on charges of smuggling more than 5,000 bottles of high-end whiskey with an estimated market value of 5.2 billion won ($3.7 million).
 
Seoul Regional Customs under the Korea Customs Service said that it has imposed fines totaling 4.1 billion won and referred the individuals to prosecution for further investigation.
 

Related Article

 
The suspects include a university professor, business executives and medical professionals, such as ophthalmologists and dentists, the agency said.
 
The office launched the investigation after receiving intelligence that members of an exclusive social club were regularly consuming premium whiskey brought into the country through illegal means.
 
The suspects are accused of either failing to declare the imported whiskey or failing to report its value so as to avoid paying the proper duties. Investigations revealed that some of the smuggled whiskey was resold in the domestic market.

Yonhap
tags Whiskey Korea Customs Service smuggling

More in Social Affairs

Jeju court lets woman off drunk driving charge due to insufficient evidence

10 nabbed for smuggling over 5,000 bottles of high-end whiskey worth 5.2B won

Lee offers condolences to Korean atomic bomb victims ahead of 80th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Arrest of shooter delayed by lack of bulletproof gear, transcripts show

Attrakt, Warner Music Korea legal hearing over Fifty Fifty 'poaching' to begin Sept. 11

Related Stories

Almost 1,500 kilograms of drugs seized over last two years: Korea Customs Service

Say cheese

Exports up 63.5 percent in first 10 days of October

Whiskey sales sour

No rest for the wicked: Customs cracks down on sleeping, cold medicine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)