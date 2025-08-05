Animal rights group to report man to police after applying balm to dog on subway train
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 10:00
A man was spotted applying medicated balm across a dog’s entire body aboard a Seoul subway train, prompting public concern and an investigation by an animal rights group.
The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday on a train headed toward Cheongnyangni Station in eastern Seoul, according to animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE).
A report was filed alleging that the man had been abusing the dog with the balm, commonly known in Korea as mulpas, a pain-relieving liquid that is applied topically for muscle pain or itchy insect bites.
The witness said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s and had boarded the train with a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog. The dog's neck was wrapped in a thick sheet of plastic, the purpose of which was unclear.
"He pulled a bottle of balm from his pocket and, without hesitation, began rubbing it all over the dog's body — including its genitals, nose, face and around the eyes," the witness said. "He smeared a cold, pungent, stinging substance directly onto the dog's skin," claimed the witness.
The witness added that "the smell filled the entire subway car." When they asked, "Is that mulpas?" the man ignored the witness and continued applying it.
The dog appeared visibly distressed and tried to move closer to other passengers, but the man pulled the dog back and resumed applying the balm, according to the informant.
"The dog resisted, but was dragged back," the witness said. "It seemed to have already endured a lot and looked like it had given up."
CARE said it would report the man to the police and request an investigation while calling for the public to help identify the individual.
"If the dog is going to continue being dragged around like this, it’s clearly abuse," the group stated.
Under Korea’s Animal Protection Act, those who cause physical pain or injury to animals without justifiable reason can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,445).
