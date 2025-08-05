Chungju civil servant charged with rape of minor
A civil servant has been charged with raping a minor he met through KakaoTalk, after coercing her to gain her trust.
According to legal sources on Tuesday, prosecutors recently charged the suspect with quasi-rape under the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse. He is being held in pretrial detention.
Quasi-rape is defined under Korean law as nonconsensual sex that occurred with a victim in a "condition of unconsciousness or inability to resist."
The suspect is accused of raping the underage victim on nine occasions from January to March at an apartment in the Wonmi District of Bucheon, Gyeonggi.
He also faces charges of inflicting bodily harm after allegedly pushing the victim’s mother after encountering her during one of the assaults, resulting in injuries requiring two weeks of medical treatment.
Authorities say the suspect initially contacted the victim via a public chat room on KakaoTalk and groomed her.
Following a report filed by the victim’s mother, police conducted a digital forensic investigation of the suspect’s mobile phone and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
The suspect was a civil servant working for the city government of Chungju in North Chungcheong. The city suspended him from duty upon receiving notice of the police investigation.
