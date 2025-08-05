 Cosmetic eye surgery results in double vision, eye misalignment, woman claims on TV show
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cosmetic eye surgery results in double vision, eye misalignment, woman claims on TV show

Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 10:27
A woman who received under eye fat removal surgery at a clinic in Daegu in February said she suffered from double vision and eye misalignment in an appearance on JTBC's "Crime Chief" (2014-) on Aug. 4. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A woman who received under eye fat removal surgery at a clinic in Daegu in February said she suffered from double vision and eye misalignment in an appearance on JTBC's "Crime Chief" (2014-) on Aug. 4. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A woman who received under eye fat removal surgery at a plastic surgery clinic in Daegu claimed she suffered double vision and eye misalignment after the procedure, in an appearance on JTBC show “Crime Chief” (2014-) Monday.
 
The clinic has denied medical malpractice and has started proceedings to sue the woman for defamation.
 

Related Article

The woman said the symptoms started after undergoing the surgery in February, with strabismus, or eye misalignment, occurring in her left eye. In the photo she provided to the social affairs show, her left eye appears to be looking upward despite staring ahead.
 
The woman said she went to a different university hospital for treatment, where she was told the symptoms were caused by the fat removal surgery.  
 
But the Daegu clinic said there were “no problems during the surgery” and that doctors cannot medically intervene during the recovery stage the woman was in. The doctor responsible for the surgery says the patient “must wait” and that he “believes [her eyes] will return to normal” while claiming a clean medical practice record, according to a voice recording of the consultation provided by the woman.
 
The woman said she suffered mentally from the symptoms, and had to quit her job because of difficulties making eye contact with people.
 
“The six months during which the doctor said to wait and see are almost up, but the symptoms of strabismus are still there,” she said.
 
The woman uploaded her complaints to social media on Aug. 1. After the post went viral, the Daegu plastic surgery clinic released a statement countering the woman’s claims and denying responsibility for the symptoms.
 
“The photo provided by the informant does not reflect her current condition. Her recovery is now clearly evident,” the clinic said.  
 
“Strabismus symptoms are not a medical accident but a very rare complication, having occurred in only one out of the 4,567 surgeries performed so far.”
 
The plastic surgery clinic has sent a letter of complaint with evidence to the woman, accusing her of spreading false information and defamation.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags korea surgery medical malpractice

More in Social Affairs

Cosmetic eye surgery results in double vision, eye misalignment, woman claims on TV show

Animal rights group to report man to police after applying balm to dog on subway train

Eyeglasses still top voucher purchase, but people eating out more than during Covid

Supreme Court rules obscene messages to child as sexual abuse, even if unread

Defector accused of giving North locations of others in South

Related Stories

Police raid TV psychiatrist's clinic over death of restrained patient

Heart surgeries face dangerous legal limbo as Korea's new nursing law threatens to kick vital technicians from operating room

Masks, remote work boost appeal of plastic surgery

Police request pre-trial detention warrant for Ob-Gyn doctor accused of fatal negligence

‘Deaths have occurred’: Chinese embassy warns against plastic surgery in Korea

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)