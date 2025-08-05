Cosmetic eye surgery results in double vision, eye misalignment, woman claims on TV show
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 10:27
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
A woman who received under eye fat removal surgery at a plastic surgery clinic in Daegu claimed she suffered double vision and eye misalignment after the procedure, in an appearance on JTBC show “Crime Chief” (2014-) Monday.
The clinic has denied medical malpractice and has started proceedings to sue the woman for defamation.
The woman said the symptoms started after undergoing the surgery in February, with strabismus, or eye misalignment, occurring in her left eye. In the photo she provided to the social affairs show, her left eye appears to be looking upward despite staring ahead.
The woman said she went to a different university hospital for treatment, where she was told the symptoms were caused by the fat removal surgery.
But the Daegu clinic said there were “no problems during the surgery” and that doctors cannot medically intervene during the recovery stage the woman was in. The doctor responsible for the surgery says the patient “must wait” and that he “believes [her eyes] will return to normal” while claiming a clean medical practice record, according to a voice recording of the consultation provided by the woman.
The woman said she suffered mentally from the symptoms, and had to quit her job because of difficulties making eye contact with people.
“The six months during which the doctor said to wait and see are almost up, but the symptoms of strabismus are still there,” she said.
The woman uploaded her complaints to social media on Aug. 1. After the post went viral, the Daegu plastic surgery clinic released a statement countering the woman’s claims and denying responsibility for the symptoms.
“The photo provided by the informant does not reflect her current condition. Her recovery is now clearly evident,” the clinic said.
“Strabismus symptoms are not a medical accident but a very rare complication, having occurred in only one out of the 4,567 surgeries performed so far.”
The plastic surgery clinic has sent a letter of complaint with evidence to the woman, accusing her of spreading false information and defamation.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)