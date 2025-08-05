Daejeon murder suspect attended victim's funeral to 'see if she had really died'
Published: 05 Aug. 2025, 21:39
A man in his 20s accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Daejeon told police during his first interrogation on Tuesday that he'd attended her funeral to “see if she had really died.”
Police took him into custody on Tuesday after his discharge from a hospital.
Authorities said he confessed to premeditating the killing and admitted he decided to carry out the act three to four months in advance.
The investigation revealed that the suspect grew hostile after borrowing a motorcycle in her name without her permission. Police said the two argued frequently afterward.
“We fought over the lease documents for the motorcycle,” the man said. “Even though I paid for the lease and her credit card, she ignored me. I got angry and decided to kill her.”
He killed her on the day they were supposed to travel together to change the name on the motorcycle lease. He had prepared in advance by purchasing a weapon and agricultural pesticide. After the attack, he fled in a rented car.
He visited several funeral halls in Daejeon the following day before finding hers.
“I went to check if she had really died,” he said.
Police said they plan to request his detention by the end of Tuesday.
The man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend around 12:08 p.m. on July 29 on a street in front of her residence in Seo District, Daejeon. He fled the scene but was arrested the next day.
Before his arrest, he attempted to take his own life and was transferred from a hospital in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, to a university hospital in Daejeon on Monday.
He was discharged on Tuesday morning after doctors determined he no longer required inpatient care and was immediately taken into custody.
The victim, meanwhile, had already expressed fear that the suspect might try to kill her. In November of last year, she told her family that she was afraid he would “show up suddenly and try to kill me.” By that time, the two had already broken up and she had filed two police reports about him, accusing him of damaging property at a restaurant, stealing her motorcycle and refusing to return it and unlawfully entering her home.
She also sent messages to her family expressing fear and asking them to stay with her. At the time, police offered to increase patrols near her home and proposed safety measures, but she declined.
She moved out soon after their breakup, but on July 29, he allegedly found her near her new residence and killed her.
Just a month before the killing, on June 27, he allegedly assaulted and threatened her and also assaulted a responding police officer.
Police again offered safety support, including a smart watch, but she declined and submitted a letter stating she did not want him punished.
Her family said police could have prevented the tragedy if authorities had informed them of the repeated incidents.
“She was not a minor, so we were not legally required to notify her family,” a police official said. “But we deeply regret what happened and will investigate thoroughly.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)